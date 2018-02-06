80-year-old man charged after woman, 79, found dead in apartment

An 80-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after a 79-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on March 18.

Police were called to 57 Widdicombe Hill Boulevard, an apartment building near Kipling and Eglinton avenues just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews found Helen Fronczak, unconscious and not breathing, with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body, police said. The Toronto woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Larry Fronczak has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court the morning of March 19.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400.

This is Toronto's 14th homicide.