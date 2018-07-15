Skip to Main Content
Elderly woman dies in hospital following collision in Scarborough
An elderly woman who was struck by a car in Scarborough on Saturday morning has died of her injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

Woman, in her 80s, was struck just after 9 a.m. Saturday, police say

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and Tiffield Road just after 9 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The woman, in her 80s, was rushed to hospital but later died, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Collision reconstruction investigators were at the scene for several hours on Saturday.

