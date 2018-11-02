Elderly pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Brampton

An elderly woman is dead after she was struck by a driver in Brampton early Friday, according to Peel police.

The collision occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ray Lawson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road.

Paramedics tried to revive her but the woman was pronounced dead on the road, said Const. Danny Marttini. She had no further details about the victim.

The driver stayed at the scene, Marttini added.

Peel police's major collision bureau has taken over the investigation. Marttini said that the woman was crossing the road about 30 metres from the crosswalk.

"The elderly female was crossing prior to the intersection so they were in the middle. It is very unfortunate," she told reporters.

"We have two different drivers that were actually coming up the roadway when the female was spotted and unfortunately it was too late for one of the drivers to be able to divert."

Both drivers are co-operating with police, she added.

Rainy weather made for dangerous road conditions throughout the GTA late Thursday and overnight. In Peel region, there were two pedestrians hit, while in Toronto, 17 different pedestrians were struck by drivers, according to paramedics.