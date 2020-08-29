Elderly man killed in Brampton crash

An 87-year-old man is dead following a crash early Saturday morning in Brampton, Ont., according to Peel Regional Police.

Police were called to the intersection of Bovaird Drive and Nasmith Street in Brampton at 1:46 a.m. after there were reports of two vehicles involved in a collision.

The elderly driver of a sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver may have been treated by paramedics at the scene for injuries, police told CBC News.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating the incident, they said.