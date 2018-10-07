Skip to Main Content
Police say elderly man dies in hospital nearly 2 weeks after hit-and-run
Toronto police say an elderly man has died in hospital nearly two weeks after an alleged hit-and-run.

79-year-old man was struck by vehicle in city's east end on Sept. 26

Police say the 79-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the city's east end around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Police say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

They say he died in hospital on Saturday.

Police released an image of the vehicle that fled the scene, but they say the suspect still hasn't be identified.

