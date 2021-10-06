'Vulnerable' Vaughan woman missing for 1 week, car found empty nearby

Police in York Region are asking for the public's help in locating a "vulnerable" Vaughan woman who has been missing for about a week.

Elaine Lee, 59, was last seen on Sept. 29 around 4:45 p.m. leaving her home on Richbell Street. She was reported missing the next morning.

Police say Lee's vehicle was later found unoccupied less than a kilometre away in the Centre Street and Dufferin Street area.

Family and police have been unable to locate her and are concerned for her well-being.

Lee is described as 5'7", 130 lbs. with a slim build, black and brown shoulder-length hair, dark brown eyes and a light complexion. She speaks English and Cantonese, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, black shoes and a dark hat and backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7411 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.