Court upholds Toronto stepmom's conviction in death of 17-year-old Melonie Biddersingh

Ontario's top court has upheld a Toronto-area woman's murder conviction in the death of her teenage stepdaughter, rejecting the argument that she should have been granted a judge-alone trial due to negative publicity surrounding the case.

Elaine Biddersingh was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Melonie Biddersingh, and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Melonie's emaciated body was discovered in a burning suitcase in a parking lot north of Toronto in 1994, and her body remained unidentified until 2011, when Elaine Biddersingh told her pastor the girl had died after being confined and deprived of food and medication.

Melonie's father, Everton Biddersingh, was found guilty in early 2016 of first-degree murder in his daughter's death, and was automatically sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Elaine Biddersingh, who was tried separately, testified for several days during her husband's trial, and the case was covered extensively in media reports.

Before her own trial began, she sought permission to have her case heard by a judge alone rather than a jury, arguing her rights to a fair trial would otherwise be compromised given the media coverage of her husband's trial.

She also pointed to a public opinion survey conducted by her lawyers.