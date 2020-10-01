8 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Oshawa

Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an Oshawa wedding earlier this month, the Durham Region Health Department says.

In a news release on Wednesday, the department said an outbreak has been declared at the wedding, which took place on Sept. 19 at the Caribbean Culture Centre, located at 600 Wentworth St. E.

Anyone who attended the wedding is urged to contact the department as soon as possible.

The department said it is having trouble obtaining a complete list of guests and their contact information. About 50 guests and eight to 10 staff and volunteers attended the event.

"It is very important that individuals who participated in this wedding contact us as soon as possible to allow Health Department staff to provide appropriate follow-up," Dr. Pepi McTavish, Durham Region assistant medical officer of health, said in the release.

The department is also in contact with two local workplaces that have been affected by the outbreak and it will work with the organizations to contact affected people.

Anyone who attended the wedding should call the department at (905) 668-4113, ext. 2680.