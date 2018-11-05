New
Man in his 20s taken to hospital after mid-town shooting
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight shooting near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues, police say.
Officers were called to the area of Gloucester Grove and Alameda Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
A black vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
