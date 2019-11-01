'So dangerous': Car caught on video driving on sidewalk to beat traffic

A Toronto resident is sounding the alarm about traffic congestion and unsafe driving around the Eglinton LRT construction in a twitter video that has been viewed thousands of times.

This is a very common occurrence in front of my house. My Councillor <a href="https://twitter.com/ColleMike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColleMike</a> doesn’t seem to care. <a href="https://twitter.com/Metrolinx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Metrolinx</a> doesn’t seem to care. <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnTory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnTory</a>, do you care? Kids are going to get killed. This is so unsafe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VisionZero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VisionZero</a> <a href="https://t.co/b3zb4ArQ9t">pic.twitter.com/b3zb4ArQ9t</a> —@iSlutsky

The video, which was posted Thursday by Matthew Slutsky, shows a motorist driving on the sidewalk while traffic was at a standstill on Old Forest Hill Road just before Glenarden Road.

The intersection is located a few blocks away from West Preparatory Junior Public School and Eglinton Avenue West.

It is a common occurrence. Due to the Crosstown construction on Eglinton, the side streets can become a mess cause about 30 minute backups on the sidestreets and around West Prep school. So dangerous. —@iSlutsky

"This is a very common occurrence in front of my house," Slutsky wrote.

"Kids are going to get killed. This is so unsafe."

Mayor responds

"There's just no excuse for that sort of thing," said Toronto Mayor John Tory, referring to the video.

Tory made his comments at a news conference on Friday, where the city launched a public education campaign to promote road safety in the fall and winter months.

"Anybody would know from the most basic driver's handbook, driver's course or common sense that cars shouldn't drive on sidewalks," said Tory.

In addition to the campaign, Toronto Police will begin a weeklong road safety blitz on Monday. Police say officers will target the most dangerous violations including speeding and impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

"People just have to sort of remember that we're in this together, that every step they take to do something that's dangerous ... is putting someone else's life in danger," said Tory.