Here's a look at the new light rail vehicles you'll be riding next year on the Eglinton Crosstown
The Eglinton Crosstown's new light rail vehicles are taking to the tracks for testing this summer as the highly anticipated, and much delayed, transit project comes one step closer to completion. Check out what they look like inside and out.
Project is expected to be complete by the end of 2022
The line, which has been under construction for a decade, is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, when it will be handed over to the TTC for operation.
You can check out the new vehicles, and take a glimpse at what their interiors look like, above.
