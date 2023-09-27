Metrolinx set to provide update on troubled Eglinton Crosstown project today

Metrolinx is set to provide an update on the long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown today, more than a decade after work began on the troubled transit mega-project.

You can watch the 1 p.m. news conference live in this story.

The 25-stop, 19-kilometre line was last slated to be up and running in the fall of 2022, but construction has stretched on long past that.

Most recently, the repeatedly delayed and over-budget project has been stymied amid reports of some 260 quality control issues including improperly laid track, as well as legal threats from the consortium of companies building it.

Work began on the Crosstown in 2011 and Metrolinx previously announced completion dates of 2020 and 2021.

The transit line, also known as Line 5, is expected to run along Eglinton Avenue from Mount Dennis in the west to Kennedy in the east.

MPP Stan Cho — speaking as associate minister of transportation before a recent move to minister of long-term care — said last month that construction on the project was 98 per cent complete.

Internal Metrolinx documents obtained by CBC Toronto last year show that the budget for the project has ballooned to nearly $13 billion, a figure that includes 30-year maintenance costs. That's more than double the initial estimates.