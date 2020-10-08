Company building Eglinton Crosstown hits province with lawsuit

Crosslinx, the company building Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT, is suing Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario as it faces upwards of $134 million in unexpected costs it says were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crosslinx says it performed an analysis that showed the first wave of the pandemic added $134 million to the megaproject's costs, and warned a second wave could drive that price tag even higher.

It blames the soaring costs on a range of factors, including:

Implementing provincially-mandated COVID-19 health and safety protocols

High rates of "COVID-related absenteeism"

Supply chain problems

Crosslinx added its subcontractors are facing similar problems, and that it has received hundreds of notices requesting relief in the form of more time or more money.

The company said in a news release it is still dedicated to completing the transit line, the opening of which is now not expected until well into 2022, according to Metrolinx.

More to come.