Woman in her 50s fatally struck by driver in York

A woman in her 50s is dead after she was struck by a driver, who then left the scene in York overnight, according to Toronto police.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on Eglinton Avenue near Marlee Avenue, just west of Allen Road.

The woman was taken a downtown trauma centre but died of her injuries shortly after, police said.

Const. Clint Stibbe, of Toronto police's traffic services, said that investigators don't have information on the vehicle or driver.

Eglinton Avenue was closed in both directions from Alameda Avenue to Winona Drive for several hours, but it has since reopened to traffic.