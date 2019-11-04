The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is set to hold a Monday news conference to provide an update on the status of negotiations with the provincial government.

In mid-October, the union filed for conciliation after contract talks stalled, and just last week 98 per cent of ETFO's membership voted in favour of potential job action.

ETFO represents some 83,000 public elementary teachers, occasional teachers and educational professionals.

The strike vote was conducted in September and October, at the same time as several other teachers' unions did the same.

Earlier today, ETFO president Sam Hammond said teachers are uncertain and concerned about what's happening with the contract talks.

"I would . . . add to that the frustration of what they're hearing and seeing in the bargaining process as it's unfolding," Hammond said on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

The province, meanwhile, has said it's committed to reaching a deal that will provide certainty to parents and students.

Monday also marks the first day of a classroom cellphone ban brought in by Premier Doug Ford's government.