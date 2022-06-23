SIU not investigating Peel police's arrest of Edward Lake

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Thursday it won't look into an incident where Peel police arrested and Tasered Edward Lake, who died the following day.

Lake was the father of three children who were killed by drunk driver Marco Muzzo in a Greater Toronto Area collision almost seven years ago.

Peel Regional Police confirmed Thursday the incident took place the day before Lake died.

The SIU said it is not reviewing what happened because it only investigates cases where someone is seriously injured during an interaction with police.

Police were called to Lake's home to investigate an altercation on June 19, a spokesperson said. The force's mental health team was not deployed because it was a call for an altercation.

"When officers arrived on the scene, an altercation occurred between Mr. Lake and the officers, which resulted in a Taser being deployed," Const. Sarah Patten said.

"As a result, paramedics were called and attended the scene."

Lake was charged with one count of assault and taken to the hospital to be assessed, and was later released.

He died the following day.

Patten offered the police service's condolences to Lake's family.

"We are aware of and saddened by Mr. Lake's tragic death, as well as the tragic circumstances that this family has faced," Patten said.

At Muzzo's sentencing hearing, Lake told the court that he had been suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts as well as frequent night terrors.

"I feel lost. I feel destroyed. That's what I feel," he told media outside the courthouse after the hearing.