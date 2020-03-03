Stephen Lecce makes announcement at Queen's Park

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is making an announcement at Queen's Park.

Doug Ford's government and Ontario's largest teachers' unions have gone through several tense months of on-again off-again contract talks, punctuated by rotating one-day strikes that have affected millions of students across the province.

Some 30 minutes before Lecce was due to speak, Liz Stuart, the president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), said in a statement that her union is planning another province-wide one-day strike on Thursday, March 5.

Stuart said OECTA's priority remains to negotiate a fair agreement at the bargaining table.

"To this end, OECTA informed the mediator that we would be willing to resume negotiations on Wednesday, March 4, and to continue to bargain on Thursday and Friday if the discussions were productive. Despite constantly claiming they are available 24/7, and their priority is to keep students in class, the government has yet to accept our offer," Stuart said.