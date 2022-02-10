Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

A look at Ed Mirvish Theatre's transformation ahead of new Harry Potter production

Ahead of the highly anticipated production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opens on May 31, the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto is getting transformed to accommodate the unique stage show.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comes opens on May 31

CBC News ·

Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre undergoes massive renovation ahead of Harry Potter stage show

50 minutes ago
Duration 1:59
CBC Toronto got a sneak peek of renovations now underway at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre for the upcoming production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opens on May 31. 1:59

Ahead of the highly anticipated production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opens on May 31, the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto is undergoing a transformation to stage the unique show. 

CBC Toronto got a glimpse inside the theatre as the renovations continue. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now