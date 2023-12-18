Environment Canada issues winter weather advisory for Toronto, parts of GTA

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the GTA, as the region prepares for a blast of snow and mixing precipitation.

Monday morning and afternoon rain showers are expected to transition into snow as colder air moves into southern Ontario. Environment Canada is issuing the warning until Tuesday morning, saying heavy snowfall could persist overnight into Tuesday morning.

Upwards of eight centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in Toronto, Milton, Brampton and Mississauga. Communities north of Toronto could see up to 10 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada is also warning of northwest winds up to 60 km/h, which could result in localized blowing snow.

The government agency says driving may be hazardous due to changing weather conditions. It also warns of icy roads in some areas.