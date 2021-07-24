Skip to Main Content
Environment Canada issues tornado warning for Saugeen Shores and nearby communities

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Bruce Peninsula, Kincardine, and nearby communities as it tracks a severe thunderstorm in the region.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm with possibility of producing tornado

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that has a possibility of producing a tornado near Southern Bruce Peninsula. (Tracy Hudson/Twitter)

A tornado warning is in effect for Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, and Southern Bruce County, Enviroment Canada said.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the possibility of producing a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall are also possible.

Environment Canada says a tornado can produce 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel-size hail. 

The severe thunderstorm being tracked will be in the area around 6 p.m.

Impacted locations include Kincardine, Point Clark, Inverhuron, and Tiverton.

