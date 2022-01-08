Eberhard Zeidler, architect behind iconic Toronto landmarks, dies at 95

Renowned architect Eberhard "Eb" Zeidler, who designed some of Toronto's most iconic buildings and many prominent landmarks across Canada, has died at age 95, his architectural practice confirmed Friday in a tweet.

Zeidler was famous for his work on the Eaton Centre, Ontario Place, the Toronto Centre for the Arts, Queen's Quay Terminal, as well as numerous sites across Canada and internationally.

Zeidler was to turn 96 on Jan. 11.

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted his condolences to the Zeidler family on Friday.

"It is a fitting tribute to his great talent that some of our most iconic buildings in Toronto were designed by Eb Zeidler. Think Ontario Place. Think Eaton Centre," Tory said.

"These were but two of his many celebrated projects here and elsewhere," he added.

"They are representative of a legacy that will live on. We are much the better for his creativity and commitment to excellent design. Going forward, his high standards should be the benchmark."

On behalf of the people of the City of Toronto, I extend my condolences to Eb Zeidler's family. —@JohnTory

Eb Zeidler’s buildings and ideas changed Canada for the better. And, on behalf of film people all over the world, thanks for dreaming up the world’s first IMAX cinema, Eb. 💫 <a href="https://t.co/6mIE8Mlot7">https://t.co/6mIE8Mlot7</a> —@cameron_tiff

The Toronto Society of Architects also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Zeidler.

"We're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of architect Eb Zeidler, the force behind many of our city's landmarks. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," they said in a tweet.

"Thank you Eb for your passion to make a better city."