Toronto long-term care home says 25 residents have died of COVID-19

A long-term care home in Toronto's west end says 25 of its residents have died due to COVID-19.

Eatonville Care Centre, located on The East Mall near Burnamthorpe Road in Etobicoke, confirmed the number of deaths in an email Monday night.

The home said there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its home and six test results are pending.

Evelyn MacDonald, executive director of Eatonville Care Centre, said the home is working with Toronto Public Health and the Ontario ministries of health and long-term care to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Our residence anticipates reporting an increase in the number of reported positive cases over the coming weeks, as we have symptomatic, but not-yet confirmed COVID-19 residents at this time," she said.

"I want to assure the community that we have taken the same precautions with these residents, as with COVID-19 confirmed residents."

MacDonald said the increase in the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at the home is due to changes in provincial testing criteria. She said public health officials have confirmed that nine residents who died due to unknown causes actually died due to causes attributed to COVID-19.

The home is taking steps "to manage this outbreak appropriately," she added. "I want to thank the families of our residents for their patience and understanding."

"These losses are felt by everyone and I understand that this is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for our community and for their loved ones. With that, I want to thank our front-line staff for their perseverance, dedication and compassionate care."