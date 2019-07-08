Man used 'homemade' device to record women in Eaton Centre change room, police say

Toronto police say a man has been charged after he allegedly recorded women in a change room at an Eaton Centre clothing store on the weekend.

Police said the man, 22, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, allegedly used a "homemade recording device."

The man has been charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of mischief, obstruct property, not exceeding $5,000.

Police said he went to the Eaton Centre at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, entered a clothing store and made his way to unisex change rooms.

The man went to one change room and allegedly placed a "homemade recording device" on the floor between stalls. He then allegedly recorded several women changing clothes.

The accused placed the device between stalls at a clothing store inside the Eaton Centre, police said. (Toronto Police Service)

A woman in a change room stall noticed the device on the floor and immediately told security and police.

Investigators seized several video clips that contain images of unknown women.

"This is an ongoing investigation and investigators believe there may be other victims," police said in the release.

Police released photos of the homemade recording device to make the public aware of the incident.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday and has been released on bail under the supervision of a surety.