Four people injured in stabbings near Eaton Centre during Raptors parade

Four people were injured in two separate stabbing incidents near the Eaton Centre on Monday.

At the time, more than 1 million people were jammed into the downtown core for the Raptors victory parade and rally.

Toronto police say that three people were stabbed at about 2 p.m. in Yonge-Dundas Square, where giant screens had been set up to show the rally.

Then, almost an hour later, a fourth person was stabbed slightly west on Dundas Street, near the intersection of Bay Street.

All four sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police couldn't say if they think the attacks were carried out by the same person, or give any information about whether anyone had been arrested.

The stabbings happened just about an hour before shots rang out in Nathan Phillips Square, injuring four people.

