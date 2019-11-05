Man fatally shot in stairwell of East York apartment building

A man was fatally shot inside an East York apartment building on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the complex on Eastdale Avenue shortly before 5 a.m., said homicide Det. Stephen Henkel.

The victim, a man believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced dead in the stairwell on the second floor, he said. Police are still trying to identify him.

Henkel said that multiple shell casings were found but no weapon has been recovered.

Closed-circuit cameras show that a group of people were in the lobby of the building between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., Henkel added. Investigators are asking anyone who might have been there to come forward.

Officers went door to door in the building in hopes of gathering information from residents. They will also be searching for security camera video from nearby homes and businesses.

Anyone who might be able to assist investigators is asked to call Toronto police's 55 Division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.