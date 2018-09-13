Eastern Ontario couple push for street sign changes after confusion nearly leads to tragedy

Connie Baran-Gerez had a very close call with her health last year — one made even closer by confusion over street names and signs in her neighbourhood

Last November, Baran-Gerez and her partner Don MacQuarrie were in their home on North Shore Crescent in South Frontenac Township north of Kingston, Ont. when she suffered a sudden pulmonary embolism.

MacQuarrie immediately called an ambulance, but then watched in horror as the ambulance sped past their house — heading to nearby North Shore Road instead.

MacQuarrie called 911 again and had his neighbour flag down the paramedics as they turned down the correct street five minutes later.

Woman's heart stopped for 15 minutes

"As the ambulance was pulling into the driveway, I was running to the back of the house to check on Connie and that was the first time I didn't see her breathing and I couldn't find a pulse," MacQuarrie explained on CBC's All in a Day with Allen Neal.

Baran-Gerez's heart stopped for a full 15 minutes.

After months of rehabilitation, Baran-Gerez sent an email to the township council outlining the ordeal. The couple then decided to go door-to-door telling their story to neighbours and asking them to sign a petition with recommendations to present to council.

"We decided not only for ourselves, but for all our neighbours on the crescent that something needed to be done to address the confusion ... You know, fire and ambulance are going to be driving by here for someone else's family," explained Baran-Gerez.

Their petition was recently accepted by South Frontenac Township Council.

In the petition were two main recommendations: to replace the current road signs with larger, more distinct lettering; and to look at the prospect of changing the name of one of the intersecting North Shore streets.

Local councillor Ross Sutherland was contacted by the couple and canvassed North Shore Crescent himself.

He told CBC's Ontario Morning Wednesday that every resident had a story of parcel and mail delivery mixups, but there was one story from a man who had an experience with the police that stood out.

"The police went to his address instead of North Shore Road ... They were responding to an alarm going off. He wasn't home and left his doors unlocked. They secured his house for him, locked his windows and doors. But it was the wrong house," he said.

"The point is, two times in four years emergency services have gotten confused on this North Shore Crescent, North Shore Road confusion and gone to the wrong house. And in one case it had very very serious circumstances."

In addition to accepting the petition, council committees will look at all other situations in the township where there is potential confusion with roads.

Sutherland said the city will make two larger signs so "Crescent" and "Road" are clear with arrows pointing as well. He said if this does not suffice, a name change may be necessary.

Sutherland explained that as far as city council goes, the actual changing of a street name is easy. A motion is made and they pass the name change.

But it's much more complicated after that in terms of what a street name change means for the residents and emergency services. A lot of changes have to be made to things like mailing addresses, GPS, and other navigational services.

"My gut feeling is it might be safer to change the name in the long run, but who knows? The first step of clearer signage might be enough," Sutherland said.

"We'll take this step first and see what happens."