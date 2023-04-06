Easter weekend in Toronto: What's happening, what's open and what's closed

With forecasts calling for sunshine over the next few days, there will be plenty to do in Toronto on the Easter weekend.

Public transit will be impacted by the statutory holidays but many attractions will be open. LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

Here's what you need to know for the long weekend.

What's happening:

The Beaches Easter Parade is on this Sunday at 2:00 p.m., rain or shine — though the forecast is all shine.

The parade will start on Queen Street East at Munro Park Avenue, before heading west on Queen Street and ending on Woodbine Avenue.

The Easter parade will happen rain or shine, though the forecast mostly calls for shine. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

The Easter Parade will bring road closures to Queen Street East and neighbouring streets from 10 a.m. onwards.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Queen Street East from Munro Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road will be partially closed.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Queen Street East from Munro Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road will be fully closed, as will Nursewood Road from Queen Street East to #24 Nursewood Road.

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queen Street East from Woodbine Avenue to Fallingbrook Road will be fully closed.

From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East will be fully closed, as will Lake Shore Boulevard East from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue.

The TTC will be rerouting buses and streetcars around the area.

The annual St. Francis of Assisi Church procession will take place in Little Italy on Friday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Toronto will hold a Good Friday procession in Little Italy. It will begin at the corner of Grace Street and Mansfield Avenue, travel west on Dundas Street, north on Montrose Avenue, east on College Street and south on Manning Avenue. Police will escort the procession along the route and TTC service will be temporarily diverted on College Street while the procession moves through.

Parking

The Toronto Police Service will not be enforcing on-street parking bylaws on rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Public transit

GO Transit will be operating on its Sunday schedule on Good Friday. The TTC will operate holiday service on Good Friday.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Attractions

CN Tower: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. all weekend, except for a partial closing of the main observation level on April 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and fully closing at 8:00 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: Extended hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all weekend.

Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. all weekend.

High Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all weekend.

Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. all weekend.

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Good Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday except for Cineplex, Moxies, The Pickle Barrel, The Cheesecake Factory, Café Landwer, Joeys, Yu Seafood and RH Courtyard Restaurant (open Sunday but not Friday).

Scarborough Toronto Centre: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. all weekend.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, 9:30 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

LCBO and Beer Store

Beer Store and LCBO outlets will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Some LCBO locations may be open for modified hours on Easter Monday.

Other