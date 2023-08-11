East York women's fastpitch softball league celebrates 94th birthday of its veteran announcer

"Allyson, number 12, is up to bat."

These words from Peter Cripps echoed one last time in East York's Dieppe Park Thursday night, as the women's fastpitch softball announcer spent his 94th birthday with special company.

The East Toronto Women's Fastpitch Association (ETWFA) celebrated Cripps' retirement at a birthday game, and players said it was a bittersweet moment for many.

"Peter was our announcer for 34 years," said Allyson Cullen, a 20-year softball veteran who plays on the league's Cannons team. "He did everything for us."

For three decades, Cripps would arrive early to prepare the players' gear, get the bases ready, and ensure games ran smoothly.

"He has always taken care of us, he even used to rake up the mud when we used to have big rain puddles out there," Cullen added. "He's always ready to help us ... get our league off the ground every night."

Allyson Cullen is playing her 20th season of fastball on the Cannons team in Dieppe Park. (Daniel Dadoun/CBC)

While Cripps has never played the sport himself, he had previously been the league's president and a coach, before eventually turning to announcing.

A special bond with teams

Thirty-five years since his start in 1988, Cripps reflected on the strong bond he created with the teams, both on and off the field.

"They are lovely, lovely ladies," he said. "After every night, we either went to a pub or a restaurant to have pop, a beer, or a hamburger, or whatever [the players] wanted."

At 94 years old, Cripps told CBC Toronto he also stays active outside of the games.

"I go to the gym four days a week, I use the weights, the rowing machine," he said. "I like that."

But as the announcer enters retirement, players say they will miss hearing his voice.

"It's just nice to hear your name over the microphone doing the thing you love so much," said Collens. "And Peter loved doing it so much."

"It's just a different element to have a game that's actually called by someone," said Laura Higgins, who plays on the Sliders. "Instead of [a league] where everyone just shows up and plays with no one in the stands, it just makes it a whole different experience."

A specialized sport

Fastpitch softball, also known as fastball, has an underhand pitch style that is different from most softball variations and baseball, though its rules and defensive positioning are similar.

"It is a very specialized sport. It doesn't get a lot of exposure," said Kim Stemshorn, founder of Learn Softball Toronto and executive member of the league. "So for someone to be aware of it and dedicated to it at the community level for so many years is really special."

Kim Stemshorn, an executive member of the East Toronto Women’s Fastpitch Association, came to celebrate Cripps' 94th birthday this week. (Daniel Dadoun/CBC)

Last summer, Cripps called every single fastpitch softball game at the age of 93. ETWFA members say he has only missed one or two games in over three decades of announcing.

And while he has retired from his days at the mic, Cripps is still coming to all the league's games to cheer for the athletes he's been supporting for years.

"He's a fixture in this community and this softball space," said Stemshorn.

"Every year is just a gift with Peter."