Video of East York shooting suspects released to drum up leads

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects linked to two potentially connected shootings in East York this year.

In the first shooting, on May 23rd, two victims were shot multiple times by a group of three suspects in the Overlea Boulevard and Don Mills Road area.

The suspects took off on foot, and the victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Then, about two months later on July 26th, police were called to a home invasion and shooting at an apartment building near Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue — about a 15 minute drive from the scene of the earlier incident.

In that instance, at least four armed suspects made their way into the apartment building and into a unit, demanding cash, according to police.

They then opened fire on the two people inside, one of whom was among the victims in the May shooting.

They were hit multiple times and left with "serious and life-altering injuries," according to Insp. Lauren Pogue.

Police have released a video of those four suspects, as well as detailed descriptions, in the hopes that someone might recognize them.

They also say that the group may be the same suspects who were involved in the double shooting in May.

"The persons of interest from both incidents have similar descriptions," said Pogue.

Pogue says that at this point, they have no sense of a motive for the home invasion beyond "monetary gain."