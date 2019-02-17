Male in serious condition after shooting in East York

A male victim has been hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting in East York Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of Meighen Avenue and Donora Drive around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A police spokesperson at 54 Division said paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. The officer described the victim's injuries as serious.

Police did not provide information on possible suspects.

Roads in the area have been blocked off as an investigation is ongoing.