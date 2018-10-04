Toronto elementary school principal charged with assaulting Grade 5 student

A Toronto elementary school principal has been charged in connection with the assault of a Grade 5 student, police say.

Sean Hume, the principal at Chester Elementary School near Pape and Cosburn avenues, is charged with one count of assault.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long says police do not yet know how the assault happened. Students and teachers allegedly saw the attack on the school grounds on Sept. 18.

The child was not taken to hospital.

The school sent a note home that day alerting parents and guardians that an incident had taken place.

The formal report was made on Sept. 25.

On Wednesday morning, Hume went to police with his lawyer and turned himself in.

The same day, the Toronto District School Board sent a letter was sent to parents and guardians with a statement by superintendent Lucy Giannotta.

"While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly," she wrote.

"The letter goes on to say "the charge stems from an incident involving a student that occurred on school grounds last month."

In the letter, the school promises to ensure that supports are in place for students.

Hume has since been placed on home assignment until the end of the investigation.

There's no word on when he will reappear in court.