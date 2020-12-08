2nd arrest made in East York house explosion

Toronto police have announced they have made a second arrest in connection with a house explosion last month in the East York area.

A 30-year-old woman is now facing a string of charges, including arson with a disregard for human life, mischief endangering life, and altering cannabis with an organic solvent.

She surrendered to police several days after a man, 38, was arrested and charged on similar counts.

Police allege that the Nov. 27 explosion and fire were caused by criminal activity, with two tenants in the building "using chemicals to make illicit drugs."

In the aftermath, a neighbour described the building, located near Woodbine and Queensdale avenues, as having its front windows "blown out" with smoke pouring out.

Several residents suffered minor injuries in the explosion, and two children also suffered major burns.