Male dead after being struck on sidewalk in East York hit and run

A male victim has been pronounced dead after a vehicle mounted a sidewalk and struck him in East York early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cedarvale and Bracebridge avenues, in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area, around 2:15 a.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed he has since died. Neither police nor paramedics could immediately confirm the victim's age.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police believe he was struck by a black pick-up truck, and are investigating whether the collision was intentional.