Toronto·New

1 person dead following shooting in East York

One person has died following a shooting in East York Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Suspect fled scene in a vehicle, police say

CBC News ·
Emergency services were called the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Emergency services were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road around 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but they gave no description.

