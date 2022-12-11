1 person dead following shooting in East York
One person has died following a shooting in East York Saturday evening, Toronto police say.
Suspect fled scene in a vehicle, police say
Emergency services were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road around 7:15 p.m.
When they arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but they gave no description.
