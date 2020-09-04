Man dead after falling from balcony in North York building fire

A man is dead after falling from a balcony following a North York building fire.

Toronto police initially said the death was being treated as suspicious but have since said that's no longer the case.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to a building in the Roanoke Road and Underhill Drive area around 10:15 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News the man's age has not been confirmed.

The fire has since been put out and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause.