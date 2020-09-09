Police announce multiple arrests linked to Thorncliffe Park gun violence

Toronto police announced several arrests Wednesday that investigators say are linked to shooting incidents in the Thorncliffe Park area from late 2019 through 2020.

In a news release, police said the investigation was a response to an increase in gun violence affecting both the area and the GTA as a whole.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, police said there have been 350 shooting incidents in Toronto so far in 2020, which is 40 more than this time last year.

Two fewer people have actually been shot however, at 168 compared to 170 at this time last year.

Acting staff Supt. Peter Code told reporters that these arrests should have a "significant impact" for Thorncliffe Park, as investigators "strongly believe they are prolific in relation to criminal activity."

Police say search warrants were carried out last week in both Toronto and in Cambridge.

Eleven people were arrested and are now facing a host of charges linked to firearms, theft, trafficking and participating in a criminal organization.

Police say they seized cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, fentanyl, and over $100,000 in cash during the search warrants.

Police also say they seized seven guns, five of which are prohibited. Their origins are still being traced, investigators say.