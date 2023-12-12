Toronto police investigating fatal east end stabbing

A man who was found dead in the city's east end Tuesday morning was stabbed, Toronto police say.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, investigators said officers were called to the area of Lockwood Road and Queen Street East around 6:10 a.m. for reports of a man lying on the ground.

The man had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The homicide unit is now investigating, and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.