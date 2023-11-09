Police ask for public's help finding suspect linked to fatal shooting

Toronto police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto's east end earlier this year.

At a news conference Thursday morning, homicide Det. Trevor Grieve told reporters that 35-year-old Toronto man Michael Bebee is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Shamar Powell-Flowers.

Powell-Flowers died on July 23, after being shot in the area of Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue.

Grieve said that on that day, the victim was with friends in the area.

"Our investigation indicates that an altercation transpired, and as a result of that, Mr. Powell-Flowers intervened, and was shot," he said. Powell-Flowers was rushed to hospital with a single gunshot wound, where he later died.

Back in August, police arrested a 34-year old Toronto man who was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting — but officers haven't been able to track down Bebee, who is wanted on the same charge.

Investigators say Bebee was already known to police. (Toronto Police Service)

"We have made attempts to locate this individual, we have spoken with people that are familiar with him," Grieve said. "Unfortunately at this time they have been uncooperative, and we have not located him, and as a result I am here before you today."

Grieve said both people were equally responsible for the shooting, and that's why they would both be facing a second-degree murder charge.

Bebee is described as five foot, six inches tall and 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, a chin-strap beard and/or a goatee, alongside a tattoo of the grim reaper on his right abdomen, which Grieve called "rather significant and large size."

Grieve said investigators are advising Bebee to get a lawyer and turn himself in, and if anyone sees him, to not approach and call police.

Police say Bebee is known to frequent the Danforth area, as well as Scarborough.