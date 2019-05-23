East-end power outage affecting streetcar service across the city

East-end residents are having a challenging start to the day Thursday as they deal with a widespread power outage.

Reports of outages began rolling in around 6:40 a.m., according to Toronto Hydro spokesperson Maja Boric. The outage is from Gerrard Street south to the lake, and the Don Valley Parkway east to Woodbine Avenue.

"Crews are on site now, they are investigating," Boric told CBC Toronto, adding that there is no estimated time for power to be restored.

"They have to see what they're dealing with first."

The outage is having a big impact on TTC streetcar service, spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said, as streetcars can't get out of the Leslie Barns Carhouse.

The TTC is deploying buses to service streetcar routes where needed, Griffiths said, and operators are headed to the Russell Carhouse to get some of the older streetcars into service.

"All streetcar lines are experiencing longer than normal wait times," according to Griffiths.