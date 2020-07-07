2 men arrested and charged for alleged assault in east end park

Two men are now facing charges after an alleged assault in Dentonia Park from last month.

Mark Austin previously told CBC News he and his girlfriend Candace Zinkweg were walking their dog in Dentonia Park in the Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue area on June 25.

That's when, he alleges, a dog that wasn't on a leash bit his dog. Austin told CBC News he asked the dog's owners, who also live in his apartment building, for an acknowledgement and an apology.

Instead, he says, a man yelled racial slurs at him and threatened him before he and Zinkweg ended up in an altercation with the man and other members of his family, culminating in Zinkweg losing consciousness and being left with a head injury.

Austin, a health and safety officer at the University of Toronto, said at a rally Monday that Toronto police had failed to properly investigate his case.

On Tuesday, police announced they had charged a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man in connection with the case.

The 26-year-old has been charged with assault, while the 25-year-old has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, threatening death, and mischief.