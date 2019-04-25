Underground explosion causes damage, cuts power near Pape and Gerrard

An explosion has caused some damage to homes and power outages in the east end, Toronto police say.

Police reported that there was an underground explosion Thursday afternoon in the area of Pape Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

The cover appears to have blown off a manhole in the area, Toronto police tweeted.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to police. However, the area is closed to traffic.

Hydro crews were headed to the scene, police said.