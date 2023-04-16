Content
Pedestrian dies after collision in east end on Thursday

A 61-year-old man has died after he was hit by a parked car that had just been struck by another vehicle Thursday morning, police say.

Man, 61, died in hospital on Sunday

Two damaged cars at the scene of an east-end collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Two damaged cars at the scene of an east-end collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. The 61-year-old died on Sunday. (Pelin Sidki/CBC)

The collision happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Barrington and Doncaster avenues in the east end.

The driver of a sedan hit a parked vehicle, sending that vehicle careening into the man, police said.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Police said in a news release that the man died on Sunday.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene, police said. 

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with potentially useful information about the collision is asked to reach out to police at 416-808-2222.

