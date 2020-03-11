Police search for suspects in collision reporting centre arson
2 people allegedly broke in, lit fire early Wednesday
Toronto police want help identifying suspects after two people allegedly broke in and set fire to a police collision reporting centre early Wednesday.
Police say two males were dropped off at the East Collision Reporting Centre in Scarborough around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspects allegedly forced their way into the building, poured an accelerant on the floor, and lit it on fire, police said.
The building is made of cement, noted Const. Edward Parks, which isn't flammable.
The fire damaged three glass doors, caused minor burns to the floor and melted a light cover, he said.
Police described the first male as tall, with a slim build, wearing a grey Roots hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, white gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.
The second suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie, a jacket, dark track pants with white lines on the legs, and white gloves.
They were driven to the scene, near Lawrence Ave. E and Birchmount Road, in a white or light-coloured hatchback, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
