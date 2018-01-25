Attention TTC riders: subway service to end early this week on part of Line 1

Subway service on a stretch of Line 1 will end earlier than usual on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week as crews repair subway corridors, the TTC says.

Service will end at 11 p.m. between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations and will resume by 6 a.m. on the following mornings.

Shuttle buses will operate.

For customers who need accessible service between those stations, Wheel-Trans service will be available. The TTC says customers can ask for the service from any TTC employee.