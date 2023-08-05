9 people transported to hospital after fight in Toronto's west end: police

Nine people have been transported to hospital after police say a fight broke out at a park in Toronto's west end Saturday morning.

Eight of the people have non-life-threatening injuries while one person has serious injuries after being stabbed, police said in a tweet. Police did not say how the eight people were injured.

Police say the incident appears to have been a demonstration that turned violent in Earlscourt Park off St. Clair Avenue West. A large crowd and fight in the park was first reported by police in a tweet around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not say what the demonstration was.

Toronto Police work the scene of a protest that turned violent in Earlscourt Park in Toronto, on Saturday, August 5 2023. Toronto police say one person was stabbed and eight others were injured during a protest in the city’s west end. ( The Canadian Press/Arlyn McAdorey)

In a statement on Twitter, Alejandra Bravo, city councillor for the area, said violence broke out during a "political protest of a festival."

Bravo said the park and some local roads have been closed to traffic.

She said she is "shocked and saddened" to hear what happened.