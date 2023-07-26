Have an e-bike or e-scooter? Here's how to avoid a dangerous battery fire

People's misuse of the batteries powering the city's e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards have resulted in an increase in dangerous fires such that Toronto Fire is offering advice on how to keep yourself safe.

Lithium ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that pack enough energy to power small electric vehicles.

And while they're generally safe, if you mistreat or misuse lithium ion batteries they can overheat, go into "thermal runaway," and catch fire — "a very quick and violent failure," Toronto's deputy fire chief Larry Cocco told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"I don't want to get the alarm that they're all unsafe," he said. "It gives you a lot of energy in a small package. But with that benefit comes the increased risk when they fail."

Toronto Fire is on a safety spree after the number of lithium ion battery fires jumped 75 per cent this year from last year. In 2022, there were 29 while there have already been 51 in 2023 so far.

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Larry Cocco says there are concerns about battery misuse with e-bikes and e-scooters that are leading to fires. (Michael Cole/CBC)

CBC Toronto spoke to several fire safety experts about safety tips for using the batteries to power e-scooters and e-bikes. Here's what they said.

Follow instructions, experts say

The Office of the Fire Marshall has also noticed an increase in lithium ion battery fires provincewide. Deputy Fire Marshall Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says they're currently in the process of gathering data.

"There's definitely an increase in purchasing, and an increase in use, and unfortunately an increase in misuse," she said.

Macdonald-Duncan says there are different types of misuse. In some cases, she says too many people are using unauthorized batteries or chargers. In others, they're charging their batteries for too long so they end up overheating, or they're using a damaged battery.

Don't do that, she says.

"If you drop your battery or it's been punctured, crushed, or has water damage — you should no longer use it."

Cocco recommends ensuring your battery has been approved by the Underwriters Laboratories Of Canada. The ULC, or UL, for short is an independent organization that conducts product safety testing, certification, and inspection.

Modifying batteries is dangerous, professor says

Another arising issue is people modifying the battery to try to get their e-scooters or e-bikes to go even faster, said Dean MacNeil, a battery scientist at the National Research Council Canada.

"That's just a basic thing," said MacNeil, who is also an adjunct professor at the Université de Montréal.

"Don't attempt to to change those batteries," he said, adding that those who are modifying their vehicles may be buying batteries from sites that don't conduct the proper safety checks.

Know how to charge safely

While some people leave the battery charging too long, MacNeil says it's also a problem when a battery is left outside in the heat.

"I always suggest removing the battery from your bike if you can," he said. "You just want to make sure that that heat is escaping as easy as possible, and it's easier to do it when it's out of the bike."

But that doesn't mean it's OK to leave your battery out in the winter, MacNeil said.

Or at least, he says you don't want to charge the battery right away if it's been left out in the cold. He recommends bringing it in, letting it get to room temperature, and then charging it.

MacNeil also recommends being strategic about where you park your electric vehicle to charge.

"Don't have your bike blocking your exit. Find a spot in the corner that's out of your way," he said.

E-bikes or e-scooters parked near an exit is a major concern for Toronto Fire, Cocco said.

"If it fails, you won't have a way out. And it's rapid," he said.

"The failure is spectacular, but it's not tenable. If you're in that room or in your bedroom with one of these failing, your likelihood of surviving is very limited."