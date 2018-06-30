High E. coli levels force closure of 2 Toronto beaches
Two Toronto beaches are closed this weekend due to high levels of E. coli in the water.
Sunnyside and Marie Curtis beaches deemed unsafe for swimming
Toronto Public Health reported on Saturday that Sunnyside and Marie Curtis beaches are unsafe to swim in.
The closures come as temperatures drop to the high 20s in the city, which had previously been under a heat warning.
Health officials say exposure to E. coli presents a greater risk of nose, throat, ear, skin infection as well as other conditions.
They say that these areas are still safe for picnics and other activities.
Corrections
- A previous version of this Canadian Press story incorrectly stated that Cherry Beach was considered unsafe due to E. coli. In fact, it was deemed safe at the time of publication.Jul 22, 2019 11:16 AM ET
