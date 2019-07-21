High E. coli levels force closure of 3 Toronto beaches
Multiple Toronto beaches are closed this weekend due to high levels of E. coli in the water.
Sunnyside, Cherry and Marie Curtis beaches all deemed unsafe for swimming
Multiple Toronto beaches are closed this weekend due to high levels of E. coli in the water.
Toronto Public Health reported on Saturday that Sunnyside, Cherry and Marie Curtis beaches are unsafe to swim in.
The closures come as temperatures drop to the high 20s in the city, which had previously been under a heat warning.
Health officials say exposure to E. coli presents a greater risk of nose, throat, ear, skin infection as well as other conditions.
They say that these areas are still safe for picnics and other activities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.