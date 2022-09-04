Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
E-bike operator in life-threatening condition following crash in North York

A crash between an e-bike and a van in North York has left a person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

Wilson Avenue closed in both directions for investigation, police say

A closeup of the doors on a Toronto police cruiser.
The crash happened in the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, just east of Keele Street, around 9 p.m. on Saturday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The crash happened in the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, just east of Keele Street, around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics transported the e-bike operator to hospital via emergency run.

Police say Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions for the investigation.

