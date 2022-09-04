E-bike operator in life-threatening condition following crash in North York
Wilson Avenue closed in both directions for investigation, police say
A crash between an e-bike and a van in North York has left a person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
The crash happened in the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, just east of Keele Street, around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Paramedics transported the e-bike operator to hospital via emergency run.
Police say Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions for the investigation.
COLLISION:<br>Wilson Av + Cornelius Pkwy<br>9:02pm<br>- E-Bike and Van involved<br>- Police are on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> transporting e-bike operator to hospital via emergency run<br>ROAD CLOSURE: Wilson is closed in both directions <a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCnotices</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1712442?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1712442</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations