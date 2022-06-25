Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics takes part in Dyke March in downtown Toronto

Members of an organization that believes women should have the right to control their own bodies took part in Pride Toronto's Dyke March in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

The members of the Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics carried a large coat hanger in the march to demonstrate their opposition to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and strip away constitutional protections for abortion.

The coat hanger represents illegal abortions.

Carolyn Egan, spokesperson for the coalition, said the organization joined the march to show support for people who will be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

"It was just horrific hearing the actual news that it had been overturned," Egan said.

"The effects on people across the United States, the fact that they will not have access to such a basic human right, is just terrifying, frankly. And I know we have always said that it is the most vulnerable who are at risk here," she added.

"We also know that people die from illegal abortions all around the world."

When abortion is unavailable or illegal, people will still seek it, she said. That's why it needs to be safe, legal and free. Canadians need to guard against such a decision here and to avoid "anti-choice by stealth," she said.

"We don't want to take any chances," she said.

Egan said there is a strong connection between the women's movement and members of the LGBTQ community.

"We all stand in solidarity together," she said. "We will do everything to support our sisters, brothers and others in the United States."

On its website, the coalition says: "... we must be very vigilant in Canada to maintain the gains that we have made and move forward so that all have full access to free abortion and the services and resources needed to have real choices in our lives."

Abortion rights activists also gathered outside the U.S. consulate later on Saturday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of American states.

The Dyke March itself drew thousands of people. The march began on Charles and Church streets, headed north to Bloor Street East, west to Yonge Street, down Yonge Street, then east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens.